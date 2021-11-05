Inside Grade II listed 18th century Northamptonshire home on the market for £2m

A Grade II listed 18th century home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for £2 million.

The former farmhouse in Pitsford has five bedrooms and more than two acres of garden.

Outside, there are also outbuildings, stables, an orchard and rolling countryside views over the Boughton Conservation Area and land owned by Moulton College meaning it is protected from development.

Inside, there are four reception rooms, a kitchen with breakfast room, a utility room, a boot room and cloakroom. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, one with en-suite and a stunning family bathroom.

The house also comes with additional accommodation in the form of the former 'Threshing Barn', which is used for storage and parties, a tack room, feed store and a self-contained one bedroom outhouse.

A further five acres of paddock is also available to be sold as a separate negotiation.

All of this could be yours for £2 million...

1. Pitsford dream home This Grade II listed 18th century former farmhouse is on the market for 2 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

