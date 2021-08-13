A stunning, character home in Northamptonshire complete with its own mooring and fishing rights is on the market.

Islip Mill House, in Islip, has five bedrooms and sits on 1.6 acres of land.

The 18th century home has been recently renovated to include a modern interior, as well incorporating traditional features.

Inside the home there are four reception rooms, four bathrooms and a master wing.

The kitchen has a two burner Aga with triple oven, an additional electric oven and an integrated dishwasher, as well as a window to the rear overlooking the river.

The master suite has its own dressing room and walk-in wardrobe and the second bedroom is also en-suite.

Outside is a spacious, lawn garden complete with a boathouse with slip and moorings, with fishing and mooring rights included in the sale.

And all of this could be yours for £1.4 million.

Below is a collection of photos of the property.

(Listed by Sharman Quinney, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Islip Mill House A Northamptonshire five-bedroom home home complete with more than an acre of land, a mooring and a fishing rights is on the market. (Listed by Sharman Quinney and marketed by Rightmove). Photo: Sharman Quinney Buy photo

2. Islip Mill House A Northamptonshire five-bedroom home home complete with more than an acre of land, a mooring and a fishing rights is on the market. (Listed by Sharman Quinney and marketed by Rightmove). Photo: Sharman Quinney Buy photo

3. Islip Mill House A Northamptonshire five-bedroom home home complete with more than an acre of land, a mooring and a fishing rights is on the market. (Listed by Sharman Quinney and marketed by Rightmove). Photo: Sharman Quinney Buy photo

4. Islip Mill House A Northamptonshire five-bedroom home home complete with more than an acre of land, a mooring and a fishing rights is on the market. (Listed by Sharman Quinney and marketed by Rightmove). Photo: Sharman Quinney Buy photo