A stunning Northamptonshire home set on a large plot of land including an outdoor swimming pool and stables has just been added to the market.

Naseby Lodge in Naesby has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an open plan kitchen, breakfast room and living room and a wine cellar with a lift to the first floor.

The house has a sweeping copper roof, a rendered exterior and stunning curving oak beams.

Internally, the property is finished to a high specification, with large picture windows, folding glazed walls, underfloor heating throughout and programmed lighting.

At the heart of the house, there is a double height reception hall, with a limestone and glass dividing staircase.

The home is at the end tree-lined driveway and is surrounded by grassland.

Outside, there is a large swimming pool, stables, a pond, a courtyard and outbuildings.

All of this could be yours for a cool £6 million.

Below is a collection of photos of the dream Northamptonshire home.

(Listed by King West and marketed by Rightmove).

