A Northamptonshire home with stunning gardens and a traditional interior has been added to the market.

The detached, five to six bedroom house in Flore overlooks the village church and is in an idyllic setting.

Built in the 1990s, the home was designed in the manner of an eighteenth century coach house and had kept a traditional and historic feel throughout.

There are four to five bathrooms, four to five reception rooms, outbuildings and a double garage.

The ground floor benefits from under floor heating and there are traditional features such as a fireplace and large French doors.

Outside there are stunning gardens measuring just under one acre, including a large water feature.

All of this could be yours for £1.5 million.

Below is a collection of pictures of the Northamptonshire home and its gardens.

(Listed by Knight Frank and marketed by Rightmove).

1. Flore Village House This traditional style home has stunning gardens and overlooks the village church. On the market for 1.5 million. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

