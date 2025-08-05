During the summer months, many of us may find ourselves looking for an outside table when going out to eat.

If the weather allows, a plate of good food and a sip of a drink in the sunshine can be exactly what we need.

In Milton Keynes, there are plenty of incredible restaurants, pubs and cafes with lovely outdoor sections also serving up excellent menus.

Here are 10 of the best-rated places to dine al fresco in Milton Keynes, and what customers had to say about their experience.

1 . Harvester, Eastlake Harvester in Eastlake has a 4.5* rating from 2,245 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Very friendly service from our server Tom. A wide variety of good food, great atmosphere. Easy to get to with good car parking. Would come again.” | Tripadvisor Photo Sales

2 . The Broughton, Broughton The Broughton in Broughton has a 4.7* rating from 1,277 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Always a warm, smiling welcome, friendly staff and brilliant service at the Broughton. Never had any complaints over my multiple visits here. Thank you. See you soon again.” | Tripadvisor Photo Sales

3 . The Ship Ashore, Willen The Ship Ashore in Willen has a 4* rating from 539 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Come for lunch with the girls, had a lovely meal served by Seb and Dawn. Nice little pub, will come back again soon, very warm welcome.” | Tripadvisor-Tushar Pair Photo Sales