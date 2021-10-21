The thirteenth annual Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards took place at Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre last night (Wednesday, October 20).

The purpose of the awards is to celebrate the successes and achievements of hundreds of Northamptonshire based food and drink businesses and individuals excelling in culinary excellence.

There were 350 attendees at the event where 67 finalists in 13 award categories were championed, with most of the category results being revealed on the evening.

Awards director, Rachel Mallows MBE DL, said: “The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards is unique in the fact that not only do we celebrate achievement at the awards evening, we provide long-lasting support with individual mentoring, business support and training, marketing and promotion as well as entrance into the Great Taste Awards for our Gold product and drink winners.

"In our thirteenth year, we received hundreds of applications in 13 categories, from a diverse range of ambitious and driven individuals who make up the fabric of Northamptonshire’s food and drink sector.”

This newspaper has published a full list of the award winners in each of the categories.On the menu for the evening, guests enjoyed Northamptonshire produce including Hamm Tun Fine Foods’ Cobblers Nibble within the Cheese Souffle, Bookers Blackgate Signature Sirloin, Warners Rhubarb Gin and Ginger Cheesecake with a Weetabix granola base, followed by Pecan, Cranberry and Pumpkin Cupcakes from Sophisticake Creations.

Here are -- pictures from the glamorous awards evening last night:

