The wait is over for McDonald's fans in Northamptonshire wanting a meat-free option — the McPlant arrives in the county from Wednesday (January 5).

Bosses at the burger chain trialled a vegan Big Mac alternative last year in 250 of its takeaways nationwide — but none of them were in Northampton, Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Daventry or Towcester.

But today marks its launch across the rest of the country after it proved a huge hit with customers.

McDonald's in Northamptonshire have the McPlant on their menu from Wednesday

Michelle Graham-Clare, McDonald's chief marketing officer, said: “We’re so pleased that our McPlant is now officially ‘everywhere’ and available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy.

"We saw a remarkable response to the trial period back in October and now McPlant is on the high-street, in retail parks and service stations all over the UK and Ireland so all of our customers will be able to try it.

"We’re proud to once again be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald’s. It’s our same iconic taste.... but plant-based.”

McDonald’s spent three years on research and development of to the McPlant with a plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat, vegan cheese based on pea protein that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices, and a new vegan sandwich sauce.