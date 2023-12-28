The ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in December 2023, according to OpenTable

The latest rankings for the top ten most booked restaurants on OpenTable in Northamptonshire have been revealed.
Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.
This includes a top ten most booked list. Currently – as of December 28, 2023 – that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Mediterranean restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.
Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire, according to OpenTable.
The ten most booked restaurants on OpenTable have been revealed... Photo: Various
In the tenth spot is the Fox and Hounds in Whittlebury.
The gastropub offers a range of meals from UK suppliers, as well as a Sunday menu. Photo: Google
In at number nine - and as a new entry, is the Thornhill Arms in Rushton between Kettering and Corby.
The family pub offers carvery and pub food. Photo: Google
Coming in at number eight, is Pig and Waffle in Grafton Underwood near Kettering.
The pub offers a range of menu items using local produce, but with waffle in the pub's name there's also a selection of sweet and savoury waffles, including a BBQ pulled pork and poached egg waffle and an Italian meringue and pineapple option. Photo: UGC