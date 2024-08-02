The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in July 2024, according to OpenTable

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th Jan 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 11:46 BST
The latest rankings for the top most booked restaurants on OpenTable in Northamptonshire have been revealed.

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

This includes a most booked list. Currently – as of July 5, 2024 – that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Mediterranean restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top nine most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in July 2024, according to OpenTable.

The most popular restaurants in Northamptonshire last month...

The most popular restaurants in Northamptonshire last month... Photo: Various

In at number nine, and as a new entry - is the Garden Kitchen and Bar at The Red Lion in Cranford. The alfresco menu is a snapshot of the main menu, which can be enjoyed in the village pub's garden.

In at number nine, and as a new entry - is the Garden Kitchen and Bar at The Red Lion in Cranford. The alfresco menu is a snapshot of the main menu, which can be enjoyed in the village pub's garden. Photo: Facebook/Red Lion

In at number eight, is The Stuffed Olive in Wellingborough Road, Northampton. This contemporary restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine and a global wine list.

In at number eight, is The Stuffed Olive in Wellingborough Road, Northampton. This contemporary restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine and a global wine list. Photo: The Stuffed Olive

Bumped up to number seven is the Fox and Hounds in Whittlebury. The gastro pubs offers a range of upmarket mains, as well as a Sunday menu.

Bumped up to number seven is the Fox and Hounds in Whittlebury. The gastro pubs offers a range of upmarket mains, as well as a Sunday menu. Photo: Google

