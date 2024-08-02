The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in July 2024, according to OpenTable

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.
This includes a most booked list. Currently – as of July 5, 2024 – that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Mediterranean restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.
Below are the top nine most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in July 2024, according to OpenTable.
In at number nine, and as a new entry - is the Garden Kitchen and Bar at The Red Lion in Cranford. The alfresco menu is a snapshot of the main menu, which can be enjoyed in the village pub's garden. Photo: Facebook/Red Lion
In at number eight, is The Stuffed Olive in Wellingborough Road, Northampton. This contemporary restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine and a global wine list. Photo: The Stuffed Olive
Bumped up to number seven is the Fox and Hounds in Whittlebury. The gastro pubs offers a range of upmarket mains, as well as a Sunday menu. Photo: Google