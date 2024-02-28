The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire for February 2024, according to OpenTable

The latest rankings for the top ten most booked restaurants on OpenTable in Northamptonshire have been revealed.

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

This includes a top ten most booked list. Currently – as of February 28, 2024 – that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Mediterranean restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in February 2024, according to OpenTable.

The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire

Back onto the list for February is the Fox and Hounds in Whittlebury. It takes the number 10 spot. The gastro pubs offers a range of upmarket mains, as well as a Sunday menu.

In at number nine in the latest rankings of most booked restaurants on OpenTable is Ember in Wellingborough.The award-winning restaurant takes inspiration from BBQ culture across the world. Customers are told to expect Scandinavian, Japanese and Argentinian influences "as BBQ marries Tapas".

In at number eight, is the Thornhill Arms in Rushton between Kettering and Corby.The family pub offers carvery and pub food.