Take a sneak peek at the new location for one of Northamptonshire's best loved tearooms

A popular tearoom that was forced to give up its premises in Castle Ashby has now become the newest neighbours of the Half Moon pub in Grendon.

Staff and regular customers at The Buttery Restaurant and Tearoom in Castle Ashby were devastated when the tearoom was forced to close at short notice after 20 years of business back in November 2021.

Former general manager of the tearoom, Polly Chadwick, is now the new co-owner of The Buttery along with Kacey Chadwick and they have set up in the Half Moon public house in Grendon, owned by Anne Hughes.

The pub and tearoom will now be working alongside each other to provide the 'ultimate community hub' to the village of Grendon - a cosy, vintage tearoom by day and a homely, rustic pub by night.

Polly said: "We are very excited and looking forward to seeing a lot of faces, both old and new.

"It has been a big challenge with plumbing and electrics and flooring and everything arriving but we just dealt with it as it came along. It has been interesting. I have not been going home until nine o'clock at night but that is what it's all about."

Polly was delighted when she reached out to all of her former staff, who lost their jobs after The Buttery was forced to close in the Castle Ashby rural shopping yard, and found they were all eager to return to the tearoom.

Polly continued: "We do everything we used to do - it's more or less exactly the same, just in a different environment - hopefully, cosy and warm. We wanted that country cottage type but that little bit extra.

"Most people who come in to see us come in because they feel safe with us. People have been saying we can't wait to see you.

"We just treat them right. They get good food and I think they come because they like that, because we are table service, we know when to leave them alone and we have customers who have nicknames for us. We have that banter with them - it is just nice, you know?

"It was a hub. It was really a true hub at Castle Ashby and I am sure it will be here too."

Polly wants to give a special thank you to everyone who helped to keep the tearoom alive, her loyal staff and Anne Hughes - the Half Moon pub landlady - for 'putting up' with them.

The Buttery will continue to serve up their famous cottage pie, sandwiches, cakes and high teas as well as stylish mocktails.

The Buttery tearoom and the Half Moon public house will be officially opening to the public tomorrow (Tuesday, February 1).

Take a sneak peek of the tearoom inside Grendon's Half Moon pub ahead of its big re-opening:

