Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes a most booked list.
Since the start of this year, there have been a couple of new entries and the list includes everything from village pubs, to an independent Italian restaurant, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.
Below are the top nine most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in March 2025, according to OpenTable.
1. The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire
Some of the most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in March 2025, according to OpenTable... Photo: Various
2. The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire
In at number nine, is the Thornhill Arms in Rushton. The pub offers family dining and carveries. Photo: Google
3. The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire
In at number eight is popular Little Houghton pub, The Four Pears, where the team offers "seasonally changing menus that reflect the best of the British Isles". Photo: Submitted
4. The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire
The Snooty Fox at Lowick, near Kettering, comes in at number seven. When the pub reopened under new management last year, it promised to celebrate local and British produce, with frequently changing menus. Photo: Snooty Fox