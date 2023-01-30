Revealed: June 2025's most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire, according to OpenTable data

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Jan 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 11:45 BST
The rankings for June 2025 for the top most booked restaurants on OpenTable in Northamptonshire have been revealed.

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes a most booked list, which is updated on the fifth day of each month.

Since the start of this year, there have been a couple of new entries and the list includes everything from village pubs, to an independent Italian restaurant, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top nine most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in June 2025, according to OpenTable.

Some of the most booked restaurants in the county...

1. The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire

Some of the most booked restaurants in the county... Photo: Various

Photo Sales
Back in the list at number nine is the Fox and Hounds in Whittlebury. The gastro pubs offers a range of upmarket mains, as well as a Sunday menu.

2. The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire

Back in the list at number nine is the Fox and Hounds in Whittlebury. The gastro pubs offers a range of upmarket mains, as well as a Sunday menu. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In at number eight is La Terraza Tapas Bar in Upton, Northampton. Specialising in Spanish food, the restaurant offers an experience with a variety of small plates, perfect for sharing.

3. The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire

In at number eight is La Terraza Tapas Bar in Upton, Northampton. Specialising in Spanish food, the restaurant offers an experience with a variety of small plates, perfect for sharing. Photo: La Terraza Tapas Bar

Photo Sales
The Snooty Fox at Lowick, near Kettering, comes in at number seven. When the pub reopened under new management, it promised to celebrate local and British produce, with frequently changing menus.

4. The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire

The Snooty Fox at Lowick, near Kettering, comes in at number seven. When the pub reopened under new management, it promised to celebrate local and British produce, with frequently changing menus. Photo: Snooty Fox

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northamptonshire
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice