OpenTable's most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in April 2025

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes a most booked list, which is updated on the fifth day of each month.

Since the start of this year, there have been a couple of new entries and the list includes everything from village pubs, to an independent Italian restaurant, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top nine most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in April 2025, according to OpenTable.

In at number nine, is the Thornhill Arms in Rushton. The pub offers family dining and carveries.

Wellingborough open-fire, small plates restaurant, Ember, is in at number eight. The eatery offers a complete experience and is owned by the same team that owns The Four Pears.

Coming in at number seven, is Pig and Waffle in Grafton Underwood near Kettering. The pub offers a range of menu items using local produce, but with waffle in the pub's name there's also a selection of sweet and savoury waffles, including a BBQ pulled pork and poached egg waffle and an Italian meringue and pineapple option.