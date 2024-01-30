The latest rankings for the top ten most booked restaurants on OpenTable in Northamptonshire have been revealed.

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

This includes a top ten most booked list. Currently – as of January 30, 2024 – that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Mediterranean restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in January 2024, according to OpenTable.

1 . The top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire The top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire for January 2024 have been revealed... Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire In at number ten is a new one (sort of). Bill's at Rushden Lakes has featured heavily on the OpenTable most booked round-ups, but this month, specifically, domes have entered the top ten list. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire In at number nine, is the Thornhill Arms in Rushton between Kettering and Corby. The family pub offers carvery and pub food. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire In at eight is No. 23 Uppingham. The restaurant and bar offers a Mediterranean-influenced menu using locally sourced ingredients, alongside cocktails and a carefully curated wine list. Photo: No. 23 Photo Sales