Fast food giant Deliveroo launches 'biggest ever takeaway giveaway'

Food from Pizza Express, Carluccio's Leon and more than 2,000 other takeaways will have prices slashed by 25% across the Deliveroo app.

Fast food giant Deliveroo has announced it will give away millions of pounds worth of food in its 'biggest customer offer ever'.

The British food delivery app is slashing prices across its app by 25% to celebrate summer every Friday in July, starting tomorrow (Friday July 5).

As the heatwave continues Deliveroo is looking to add to the feelgood factor by making it cheaper for groups of friends and families to enjoy their favourite easy meal.

Some of the most popular restaurants around are signed up to Deliveroo such as Five Guys, Yo! Sushi, Red’s True BBQ, Wildwood and Pizza Express along with some of their best local independent takeaways.

Titled Deliveroo's Friday Feast, food can be delivered to the destination of your choice be it home, work or a local park.

Deliveroo launch summer offer

Emily Kraftman at Deliveroo said the company wanted to give something back after enjoying widespread growth across the UK.

"We’re going to be giving away millions in free food throughout July, so no more queuing up in the supermarket missing those rays or toiling over a disposable barbecue, food delivered wherever you are in under 30 mins," she said.

"And if it does rain, well pizza boxes double-up to make great umbrellas!"

To claim 25% off Deliveroo customers need to log onto the app and make an order between 8am and 11.59pm of £25 or more.