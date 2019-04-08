Rock Up competition terms and conditions

The following terms and conditions relate to a competition in the Northamptonshire Telegraph printed edition dated April 11, 2019

WIN A FAMILY CLIMB AT ROCK UP RUSHDEN LAKES

REACH NEW HEIGHTS WITH THE CHILDREN/ GRANDCHILDREN AT ROCK UP

UP TO 5 SAVER PASSES TO GIVEAWAY

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The promoter is: Rock Up Ltd, company no. 08917651 whose registered office is at 28 Mayfield Road, Weybridge, KT13 8XB. Employees of Rock Up or their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter the competition.

There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition. To enter this competition without booking please email info.rushdenlakes@rock-up.co.uk with your name, address and email.

The prize consists of one saver climbing session, worth £34 each, for a family of four, to be booked in advance via email. Each voucher allows 2 adults/2children or 1 adult/3 children to climb for 1 saver session. Prize is valid for 3 months from the date of issue.

Winners will be chosen at random from all valid entries.

Winners will be contacted via email or telephone and their name displayed on our website/facebook/twitter site.

The Judges decision is final and no correspondence will be entered in to.

The family pass prizes will be valid until and including 30th June 2019.

Rock Up will make every effort to book the climb in at the time and day requested but cannot guarantee this. If unable to do so, 3 alternative dates will be provided.

No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost or not received or if any information given is incorrect

No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are not transferable. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.

Winners will be chosen by an independent adjudicator or panel of judges appointed by the Promoter

The winner will be notified by email and/or letter within 28 days of the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or do not claim the prize within 14 days of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.

The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material. Any personal data relating to the winner or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current [UK] data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.

The winner’s name will be available 28 days after closing date by sending a stamped addressed envelope to the following address: 28 Mayfield Road, Weybridge, KT13 8XB

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network. You are providing your information to Rock Up and not to any other party.

Entry to the competition is restricted to one entry per booking or one per person by email.

Automated entries, bulk entries or third party entries will be disqualified.

Winners will be contacted via email or telephone

[Rock Up] is compliant with the data protection act. Our policy is such that we will not pass on your details to any third party without your prior consent.

Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the promoter’s control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the promoter.

By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.