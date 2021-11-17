World Prematurity Day (November 17) is a global movement that seeks to raise awareness of premature birth and the devastating impact it can have on families.

According to Bliss.org, one baby is born premature for every 13 babies born in the UK.

The European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants states that 1 in 10 babies born worldwide are premature.

The socks line has become a worldwide symbol to mark the day - it is comprised of a washing line with 10 pairs of socks. One pair of socks - in the middle - is smaller than all of the others and purple in colour. This is to represent the 1 in 10 worldwide statistic.

The purpose of the day is to invite parents to share their experiences of premature birth so it can feel like a less lonely experience. Individuals and businesses are also invited to join forces with activities, special events and commit to action to help address preterm birth and improve the situation of preterm babies and their families.

Last week, this newspaper interviewed a Northampton mum whose baby was born at just 25 weeks and two days old, weighing a tiny one pound and twelve ounces. Thanks to the help of staff on the Gosset Ward at Northampton General Hospital and the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital in Coventry, her baby's life was saved.

Today, to mark World Prematurity Day, we asked parents of premature babies to share their stories and here they are...

1. "Theo was born at 27 weeks after I was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer. We both had a fight on our hands but we fought it together. At his smallest, he was less than one kilogram." - Kelly Abraham

2. "My little boy, Holland, was born at 29 weeks and three days weighing two pounds and 12 ounces on October 31, 2021. He's currently still in hospital but he's doing great so far and only thing he needs is a feeding tube." - Hollie Ingram

3. "This is Christine. She was born at 25 weeks and two days weighing one pound and 12 ounces (810g), still in hospital on oxygen but doing amazing." - Charlotte Gould-Leer

4. "My son, Ryan, was born at 26 weeks in 1994, weighing two pounds and five ounces and clinging to life. He went down to 940 grams at his smallest. He is now a handsome, kind 26-year-old. Thanks to Kettering SCBU." - Deb Coles