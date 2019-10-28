Desborough Conservative Club celebrates milestone anniversary

Desborough Conservative Club celebrated their 125 year anniversary on Sunday, October 27 with entertainment and cake.

The club rounded off a week of celebrations with a day that saw a performance by the Happy Together ukulele group and a ceremonial cake cutting with club President Richard Morris.

The Happy Together ukulele group provided entertainment for the day's celebrations

Earlier in the week, there had been a steak night, raffles, an open mic night, and a film titled "Old Desborough Photos Street by Street" which was put together by member Stephen Richards.

Bronia-Maria Laywood, a member of the clubs committee, said the celebrations were about welcoming a new era for the club, which opened in 1894.

She said: "These clubs are closing, I think 79 closed last year and these sorts ofplaces won't be here for long [unless we appeal to more people].

"We have done so well for so long."

Desborough Conservative Club is a members club that offers a range of entertainment for residents.

The club hopes the week of celebratory events will have encouraged more people to sign up for membership after showcasing what is on offer.

There is bingo every Wednesday, a chocolate draw every Sunday and a quiz on the last Tuesday of every month. There is also a Lucky 13 card game every Saturday and a members draw every weekend.

Among regular events, there is plenty else going on, not to mention food and drink.

Membership forms are available on the club's website and there is a £5 joining fee.