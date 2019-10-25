Desborough Conservative Club celebrates its 125th anniversary

Members of a popular Desborough social club have spent this week celebrating their 125th anniversary.

Desborough Conservative Club opened way back in 1894 and the committee has been holding a series of events to mark the occasion, culminating in a day of fun tomorrow, October 27.

Desborough Conservative Club as it looks now

Bronia-Maria Laywood is on the committee and said the club is proud to be celebrating its long history. She said: "These clubs are closing, I think 79 closed last year and these sorts ofplaces won't be here for long [unless we appeal to more people].

"We have done so well for so long."

She said the 125 year anniversary was about welcoming a new era for the Desborough Conservative Club and hopes more people will discover the club and sign up as members.

She said: "You feel part of something.

"I live in Kettering and we travel in, it's an interest for me and keeps me busy."

Bronia-Maria said the club's celebrations had included a £7.50 steak night, a raffle with £125 prize, and an open-mic night showcasing the talent of Desborough.

There was also a film put together by member Stephen Richards titled "Old Desborough Photos Street by Street" which was shown on Tuesday (October 22).

Stephen said the night was well attended and raised £96 for the Heritage Centre.

Bronia-Maria said some members were able to recognised places and faces from their past.

On Sunday, there will be a performance by the Happy Together ukulele band, the cutting of an anniversary cake and a performance from local legend, Barry Hale.