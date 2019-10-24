Creepy animal encounter in Corby in run-up to Halloween

Families are being invited to meet some real-life 'scary' creatures in Corby town centre to celebrate Halloween.

Willow Place will be hosting a menagerie of animals including creepy crawlies, owls, skunks and Toby the giant tortoise.

The creepy animal encounter will be open on Saturday (October 26) from 11am to 4pm in Queens Square, Willow Place.

There will also be a pumpkin carving workshop from 11am to 2pm, with prizes for the best ones.

The pumpkins have been kindly donated by Corby fruit & veg market trader Elliott’s of Leicester.

All events are free.