Charity event this Saturday in aid of Wellingborough Night Shelter

A 1920s themed charity ball is being held this Saturday (May 25th) in aid of the new night shelter for Wellingborough.

Tickets are still available for the event which has been organised by the Wellingborough Homeless Forum in aid of running costs for the new night shelter which will be up and running in the town this November.

Wellingborough School has donated an outbuilding for the shelter, and perimeter fencing which was a condition of planning permission is now in place.

Wendy Steele from the Wellingborough Homeless Forum said: “We hope to raise enough funds to get the new Wellingborough Night Shelter up and running. There will be music, dancing, a glass of fizz on arrival, a wonderful buffet and some good quality raffle prizes to be won, including top prize of two tickets to Wembley in the autumn.”

The event is being held at Rushden Town Bowls Club and starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £25 from a number of places including Wellingborough Tesco and the Daylight Charity Shop in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough. Tickets can also be booked online here

Homeless has been growing issue in Wellingborough, along with other towns in the county.

A report by charity Shelter found that Northamptonshire has the highest levels of homeless in the East Midlands and Wellingborough had the highest rate in the county.

In March the borough council and Support Northamptonshire were awarded £68,000 to fund two outreach workers – one based in the council and the other within the voluntary sector – to help homeless people in the town find and keep a roof over their heads.