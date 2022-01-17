1. Rolls-Royce Coachbuilt Boat Tail

Rumoured to be the most expensive car ever built, this stunning model is the first of three Boat Tails being built as Rolls-Royce launches its own coachbuilding service for the most discerning customers. Every element of the interior and exterior is designed specifically for each individual customer and this particular model features 1,812 completely new parts developed just for it. Grabbing most attention is the rear “hosting deck” with powered panels that fold out to reveal two fridges, a picnic set and telescopic parasol for al fresco dining.