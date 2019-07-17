American diner chain in Northants launch 'kids eat free' deal for summer holidays

Children can eat for free for the entire summer holidays thanks to an American diner chain.

Buddies has launched its Kids Eat Free All Summer offer at its chain of American diners across Northamptonshire.

The offer reads: "Bring the kids to your favourite Buddies over the summer holidays - we will help keep them entertained with our new kids menu too!"

The offer, which runs from today (Wednesday, July 17) until Tuesday, September 3, is for one free kids meal with each adult main meal, all day, Monday to Friday excluding bank holiday.

Buddies has restaurants across Northampton including Dychurch Lane in the town centre, Sixfields, Grange Park and Acre Lane which has recently been refurbished.

Other branches are located in Rushden, Daventry, Old Stratford and Hockcliffe.

