8 of the best takeaways in Kettering according to Just Eat user ratings
If you’re in the mood for a takeaway then there are plenty of places in Kettering to choose from.
These are eight of the best takeaways in Kettering, according to Just Eat user ratings. Photos are for uillustrative purporses only.
1. Just Pizza UK
5.5 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Food here is on another level, absolutely amazing! Fresh dough and no doubt the best pizzas in Kettering by far! Just Eat reviewer
Google
other
2. Paprika
5 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Excellent food,excellent service. Friendly delivery driver. Food came earlier than expected. Best Indian food you can find. Just Eat reviewer
Google
other
3. Flaming Grill
5.3 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Beautiful food, outstanding delivery time, Ive been ordering for about a year now never had problems. Just Eat reviewer
Google
other
4. Khwaja Indian Takeaway
5.3 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Just love this place. The food is perfect every time! Just Eat reviewer
Google
other
View more