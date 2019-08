With dozens of places to eat in Kettering and Corby, potential customers are not short of choice. Here are some of the places with low ratings on Google Reviews from people who have eaten there.

1. La Tiella 32 St Andrew's St, Kettering NN16 8QT. Rating: 2.0 other Buy a Photo

2. Barton Chippy 13 Belvoir Dr, Barton Seagrave, Kettering NN15 6QZ. Google Review rating: 3.3 other Buy a Photo

3. New Village 1 Granville St, Kettering NN16 0TA. Rating: 3.5 other Buy a Photo

4. Mazza Indian Restaurant Corby 65 Occupation Rd, Corby NN17 1EE. Rating: 3.7 other Buy a Photo

View more