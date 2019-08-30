Are you treating yourself to some fish and chips this weekend?

10 best places to get fish and chips in Kettering - according to Google reviews

Of all the iconic British dishes that the UK has to offer, fish and chips has to be right at the top of the list.

If you’ve got a craving for great fish and chips this weekend, then these are 10 places you need to check out, according to Google reviewers.

If you're looking for somewhere to sit in, look no further than the Olde Victoria. Try out their hand battered cod, served with chips, garden or mushy peas and homemade tartar sauce. 39 Bakehouse Lane, Burton Latimer, NN15 5NJ

1. The Olde Victoria

The Olde Victoria
As well as their fresh beer battered haddock with fat Chips, tartar Sauce and minted pea puree, The Red Lion Pub & Dining also has a variety of other seafood delights. The Red Lion, High Street, Cranford, NN14 4AA

2. The Red Lion Pub & Dining Cranford

The Red Lion Pub & Dining Cranford
Branded as "the best chippy in town,'' one online reviewer wrote: "It doesn't disappoint. The chips were lovely and crispy and fluffy in the inside. The batter was so good and tasty. Will be back." 83 Rockingham Road, NN16 8LA

3. Nicks Fish and Chips

Nicks Fish and Chips
One online reviewer wrote: "Excellent fish and chips and wafers, they do a Yorkshire wafer, fish sandwiched between potato wafers and deep fried in batter, sublime." 65 Stamford Rd, NN16 8XY

4. Werringtons

Werringtons
