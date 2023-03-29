We’ve dug deep into the archives of the Getty picture agency to bring you these historic pictures showing life in Northants decades ago.

The historic images we have selected show the changing face of the towns over the decades.

We take a look back to a bus strike in county and a group of boys recovering in a Kettering hospital in the 1930’s.

There’s a cracking picture of a robot enjoying a cigarette and schoolchildren from Kettering Grammar School hard at work in 1976.

We show what Market Street and the Corn Exchange in Wellingborough looked like in 1910 and look at work unrest in Corby in the 1960s.

There’s all that and more, in this gallery.

1 . Victoria Board Schools Victoria Board Schools in Wellingborough, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

2 . Corn Exchange Corn Exchange in Wellingborough, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

3 . Market Street Market Street in Wellingborough, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

4 . Stamford Road Board Schools A general view Stamford Road Board Schools, Kettering, circa 1930. Photo: Hulton Archive