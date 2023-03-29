News you can trust since 1897
19 retro pictures showing life in Northamptonshire's towns down the decades, including Kettering, Wellingborough, Corby and Rushden

We’ve dug deep into the archives of the Getty picture agency to bring you these historic pictures showing life in Northants decades ago.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 13:52 BST

The historic images we have selected show the changing face of the towns over the decades.

We take a look back to a bus strike in county and a group of boys recovering in a Kettering hospital in the 1930’s.

There’s a cracking picture of a robot enjoying a cigarette and schoolchildren from Kettering Grammar School hard at work in 1976.

We show what Market Street and the Corn Exchange in Wellingborough looked like in 1910 and look at work unrest in Corby in the 1960s.

There’s all that and more, in this gallery.

Victoria Board Schools in Wellingborough, circa 1910.

1. Victoria Board Schools

Victoria Board Schools in Wellingborough, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

Corn Exchange in Wellingborough, circa 1910.

2. Corn Exchange

Corn Exchange in Wellingborough, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive:r

Market Street in Wellingborough, circa 1910.

3. Market Street

Market Street in Wellingborough, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

A general view Stamford Road Board Schools, Kettering, circa 1930.

4. Stamford Road Board Schools

A general view Stamford Road Board Schools, Kettering, circa 1930. Photo: Hulton Archive

