Corby church bell sees daylight for first time in nearly 100 years as it's lowered from steeple for restoration

The treble bell from St John the Baptist CE church has been removed from the town’s only steeple as it is sent away for repair.

The bell is the smallest of six at the Old Village church, and was handed to the congregation in 1931 as a gift from the family of Corby Brickworks owner James Pain, who lived in Corby’s manor house in Cottingham Road. The surviving clay holes at the rear of Oakley Road were created by his company.

Although the bell itself is in fine condition considering its age, it needs a new headstock – a structural part of the bell which mechanism which takes its full weight every time it is rung.

The Northants Telegraph was invited along into the belfry to see the cast iron bell being removed from its century-old home.

The treble bell as it is lowered to the ground for the first time in nearly a century at St John the Baptist Church in Corby Old Village. Image: Northants Telegraph

It is part of an ongoing restoration of the bells, for which the congregation is raising money in portions as the whole project could cost up to £30,000.

Tower captain Cathy Mason said: “It was a lot to raise so we decided that if we don’t start now, we’ll never do it. So we’re prioritising what needs to be done first.

"The soling of the bell wheels had to be completed first because if we don’t get that done, we won’t be able to ring them anymore.

"We’re just going to try to raise the money as we go along.”

The James Pain bell still in the belfry at the church in Corby. Image: NW

In November the bell fittings were removed and it was lowered onto a frame, which had been painted and refurbished by parishioners.

Specialist Isaac O’Shea, from O’Shea Engineering in Gloucestershire, oversaw an hour-long operation, alongside two volunteers, during which the bell was lowered from the belfry into the ringing chamber to be taken away to have its new headstock fitted.

It was first lowered off the frame on a pulley system before it was manoeuvred through two trap doors down to ground level.

The church will hold a quiz night on April 5 to try to raise funds for the restoration. Look out for details on the church’s Facebook page.

The first four bells in the tower were installed in 1722. There has been a church on that site in Corby since 1217, when Ric De Corbei became the first rector.