A monorail, the notorious Corinthian and a Westcott Way flyover - Corby's heritage brought to life on town centre tour

The first ever guided heritage stroll around Corby’s town centre threw up a few surprises about the town’s recent history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Northamptonshire Council Heritage Officer Billy Dalziel led the fascinating walk as part of the country-wide heritage open day scheme.

A good crowd – including one woman who’d travelled for the occasion from Nuneaton – gathered at the Cube before a meander through modern-day Corby, seventy years on from when the town was granted New Town status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy explained how the 1950s Corporation Street was built in the palladium style – with large open windows at the ground floor and small windows above.

Two conceptual models of Corby town centre. Image: NW

He said that he’d been inspired to run the event after attending a New Towns convention a few months ago. He said: “I’ve lived in Corby all my life. New towns have always had a horrid time but they are experiencing a renaissance now and Corby’s doing really, really well.

"Part of that is because they thought about cars and how they would work alongside the open spaces in the town in the 1960s.

"They planned forward. Back then they planned a town of 55,000 but they didn’t want to stop there. They thought about what was going to happen in 2000 and looked at numbers between 80,000 and 100,000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back then, housing was built quickly, but with thought, and Corby had its own development corporation – a Government body that could concentrate on development while the council got on with the day-to-day stuff.

The Civic complex in Corby Town Centre. Image: NW

"I think that’s why it was a success,” said Billy.

"They could just really look in depth at making sure the design was right.”

Billy outlined to attendees how town architect William Holford had planned a further phase of the town centre.

"It was supposed to go between Corporation Street and over Alexandra Road to a multi-storey car park on the other side, but it never happened,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase two of Corby Town Centre being constructed in 1974. Douglas House, now demolished, is seen in the foreground. Image: NW

The civic hub, which stood on land where the cube and pool are now, was designed by school-design specialist Enrico De Pierro in 1966. The complex featured a council chamber with an undercroft car park, offices for the council, as well as the festival hall. It cost £65,000. The theatre seated 532 with a 1,000 capacity in the upstairs ballroom.

The cantilevered Grosvenor House, a design classic or crime against architecture depending on your stance, was originally designed as a hotel and later used as offices.

The second part of the town centre was designed by the renowned John Madin, and work was started in 1974. He built Douglas House, which stood where Costa now stands, and housed multiple architecture firms all engaged in completing the new town. They involved some of the largest practices outside of London, including John Stedman who conceptualised some of Corby’s estates,

Because the town centre was built by one corporation, it has remained largely in the ownership of a series of different firms during its entire history, leading to its ongoing success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby bus station and cinema. Image: NW

After the corporation packed up, the centre was sold to Tops Estates, who Billy doesn’t have much time for. The town centre in those days became run down before it was bought by Land Securities who began a major rebuilding programme.

"They knew what they were doing,” said Billy.

"They did a pretty good job.

“If you want a modern town centre it's incredibly difficult to do it with lots of different landlords. We’ve ended up with a very nice town centre which in the 90s was starting to look drab.”

He praised the decision to use the natural slope in the land to put a service road under the entire length of Willow Place to ensure that deliveries can be made easily, and that no lorries ever have to drive along the pedestrianised area.

Billy pointed out Spencer Court, at the end of Queen’s Square, which was once a much wider avenue, cut in half to provide more retail space. He also praised the town centre owner’s decision to keep the pair of brutalist lift shafts flanking the upstairs flats in Market Walk, which share more than an echo of Sydney Cook’s glorious Alexandra Estate in Camden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took the group to the site of the Corinthian Pub, which despite its notorious modern-day reputation, was once a thriving local for people living in the town centre and the Exeter estate.

He also told the group about the town centre’s popular cinema, which was based at the end of Market Walk.

He said: “It was a fantastic place.

"It was actually a Jerry Lewis cinema. We have no idea how Jerry Lewis found Corby and we ended up with one of his cinemas, but it was a really, really cracking place.

"It had a great foyer with a plastic chandelier and two cinemas. Unfortunately VHS came along and killed it off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also criticised the town’s bus station, which was ‘grubby, and always cold’.

"It never worked unfortunately,” he said.

“But the cafe there was loved by everybody. It had a great reputation.”

Billy showed images of the town’s now sadly lost library, which burned down in the early 1970s. It was designed in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright, with aztec panels on an upper floor which was home to the books, many of them lost in the fire.

“When it burned down they were moved into ‘temporary’ accommodation in the town centre and they were still there 30 years later,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy also revealed that Westcott Way had been originally due to have a flyover, which would take traffic past the town centre without having to turn off down George Street. There were also ambitious plans for a monorail winding from the centre to the southern estates but sadly, the Alton Towers experience never quite got off the ground!

Billy is based at Corby Heritage Centre in the Old Village. You can visit between 1pm and 4pm on weekdays.