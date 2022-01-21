A charity is appealing for more volunteers to help provide starter hampers for new mums in need across Northamptonshire.

Baby Basics Northampton was founded eight years ago to provide much needed supplies to disadvantaged families of new parents and babies in the county.

The charity puts together Moses baskets filled with clothing and toiletries to create a gift for families, who are referred from the health professionals caring for them.

Baby Basics Northampton

Baby Basics Northampton sent out a total of 300 packs to provide newborn babies with a safe bed to sleep in throughout 2021 because of the generosity of donors and volunteers.

Volunteer lead and donation co-ordinator, Sabrina Oakey, said: "Please don't stop there. We are seeing a huge increase in referrals and we still need your support.

"We are looking for volunteers to join our team at Baby Basics Northampton.

"Could you help provide a new baby a safe place to sleep? Could you use your time to show a mum in need that her community cares? Our volunteer team is so precious to us and we are looking to grow it."

Volunteers, Rebecca and Elaine, at Baby Basics Northampton

The charity is looking for people, who can help sort through donations, assist with washing donations, help create and prepare starter packs and a range of other activities during their Tuesday and Thursday sessions based in Wollaston.

The next volunteer inductions are taking place on Tuesday, February 8 from 11am to 12pm and on Thursday, February 10 at the same times.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, email [email protected] to register your interest before Monday, January 31.