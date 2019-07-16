These are the 9 Kettering restaurants and takeaways with the lowest hygiene ratings
These are the 9 restaurants, markets and takeaways with one and two star hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
The ratings given are based on inspections carried out in the last two years. The FSA states that a one star means major improvement is necessary.
1. European Mini Market
15 Silver Street, Kettering, NN16 0BN. Rated 1 on 31 August 2018
2. Good World
53 Field Street, Kettering, NN16 8EN. Rated 1 on 21 November 2018
3. King Kebab
15c Silver Street, Kettering, NN16 0BN. Rated 1 on 15 January 2019
4. Poli Maxi Food
Action House, 35-41 Montagu Street, Kettering, NN16 8RA. Rated 1 on 6 June 2018
Poli Maxi Food
