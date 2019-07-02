Teamwork praised at Northampton General Hospital in CQC inpatient survey

Patients staying overnight in Northampton General Hospital have rated the hospital 7.9 out of 10 for their experience of care.

The inpatient survey, which took place in July 2018, asked nearly 500 Northampton patients who had recently stay overnight to score the hospital over their experiences.

Patients at Northampton General Hospital were asked to rate their overnight stay...

It meant the hospital could be graded against others in the UK in 10 different areas , such as patients trust in their doctors and nurses, cleanliness of rooms and wards and if they felt well looked after.

The results show Northampton's wards are keeping up with other hospitals in the country after patients scores came in as "about the same" compared to the rest of the UK.

The Accident and Emergency department was rated highly at 8.5/10 with the overall hospital experience score sitting at 7.9/10.

Some areas on the survey came up short, with patients largely unhappy with the noise from other patients during the night, which scored 5.4/10.

Patients also said they were not asked to give their views about the quality of their care or seeing how they could make a complaint if they wanted to.

Northampton General Hospital say they are working to address these concerns.

Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Patient Services Sheran Oke said: “We’re proud of the results that we’ve received at NGH and would like to thank everyone in Northamptonshire who took part in the survey.

“We’re really pleased that our local community told us that the staff caring for them worked well together. And that our patients felt that they had confidence in the decisions made about their condition or treatment by staff.

“We’re always looking at how we can improve care and we are listening to the feedback provided from this survey and our patients. We want to take things further and do even better in next year’s survey”.