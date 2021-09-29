Stoptober's tenth year of offering Northamptonshire's 95,000 smokers a way to quit

Stoptober is back for a tenth year on October 1 calling on Northamptonshire smokers to join 2.3million others across England who have tried to quit smoking.

Around 95,000 people in the county carry on smoking despite official figures showing it remains the leading cause of premature death with almost 75,000 victims nationwide each year.

More than a quarter of Corby's population while the figure is around 20 per cent in Wellingborough and Northampton.

Numbers of people smoking has not dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic as lockdown boredom and anxiety fuels the need for nicotine.

Yet Northamptonshire’s Stop Smoking Service set 274 quit dates for Stoptober 2020 — and 184 of those successfully quit.

Stoptober is based on research that smokers who make it to 28 days smoke free are five times more likely to quit for good. The campaign first launched in 2012 when one in five adults smoked across England — this has since fallen to one seven in England (13.9%) (8).

Richard Holley, of the county Stop Smoking Service, said: “Stoptober is the perfect time to try and stop smoking, because thousands of other smokers are quitting at the same time as you.

"There is something very motivating about all being in it together, and I would encourage all smokers to get involved. Since April this year, our service has set quit dates with more than 1,400 Northamptonshire smokers.

“Locally, the Northamptonshire Stop Smoking Service offers 12 weeks of specialist support, which includes regular telephone appointments with a Stop Smoking Advisor and a free course of nicotine replacement therapy.

“If you would like support to stop smoking this Stoptober, visit the county's stop smoking website for more information.

On average, smokers can save £1,875.60 a year by quitting.

And they are three times more likely to achieve that with support from a dedicated service offering advice and nicotine replacement products.

Lucy Wightman, Northamptonshire's Director of Public Health, said: “Smoking remains the leading cause of premature death in England and sadly, we have seen increases in the rates of smoking prevalence during the pandemic.

“If you are thinking about quitting, doing so with the support of our service means you are not alone, you are three times more likely to succeed with the support of our service than going it alone, and you have 12 weeks of support to help you through the process. Many smokers across Northamptonshire are already benefitting from the additional support that the stop smoking service is able to provide.