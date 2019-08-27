Rushden Lakes to be turned green this Saturday for charity's 30th birthday

The Wellingborough and Rushden committee of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity will be turning Rushden Lakes green this Saturday to mark their milestone 30th anniversary.

The committee, which was formed in 1989, has raised more than £900,000 to date in Northamptonshire for the Macmillan charity to fund vital services for county people with cancer and their families.

A range of businesses and restaurants at the shopping centre are getting involved by decorating their shop fronts and counters, including Macmillan’s national partners Boots, Marks & Spencer, Pizza Express. Flying Tiger, House of Fraser, L’Occitane, Paperchase, Pandora, New Look and Superdry.

Some will also be organising raffles, donning fancy dress and holding bake sales.

There will be a pop-up Macmillan Cancer Awareness Centre in The Boathouse with Macmillan professionals on hand to offer free cancer support and information about Macmillan services in the area.

And a total of 27 Macmillan volunteers dressed in green with collection buckets will be stationed around Rushden Lakes on the day.

Sue Bates, a Macmillan skin cancer nurse specialist from Northampton General Hospital, will be offering free sun safety and skin cancer advice.

Shoppers can also add memories of loved ones to a Macmillan Memory Wall.

Those who fancy a challenge can take part in the Macmillan Nurse Step Challenge taking place in the Wetlands Centre, where people record their steps after walking around the park. A Macmillan nurse can take about 9,500 steps per shift and the committee wants to see how many shift distances people can complete in a day.

Sally Fordyce, the committee's chairwoman, said: “Our committee is celebrating its 30th year and we’re so looking forward to spending the day at Rushden Lakes to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and to raise awareness about what we do as a committee.

"Please do come along on the day to join the fun and help us raise money for people with cancer in Northamptonshire."

Ellen Finn, fundraising manager for the charity, added: “We are almost entirely funded by donations and simply cannot support the growing number of people who need us without our amazing committees.

About 23,000 people are living with and beyond cancer in Northamptonshire and this number is set to double by 2030, according to a recent National Cancer Registration and Analytical Service report.

Money raised this Saturday will help the charity fund vital cancer services across Northamptonshire, such as the Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Northampton General Hospital.

For more information about the committee, visit the website wellingboroughrushdenmacmillan.weebly.com or find them on Facebook by searching for "WboroMacmillan".

To donate or volunteer for Macmillan in Northamptonshire, contact fundraising manger Ellen by emailing EFinn@macmillan.org.uk