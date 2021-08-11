Ready, steady, COOooooo ... cutest pets lined up to melt hearts in Northamptonshire hospitals charity online show

Charity chiefs raising cash for Northamptonshire's NHS hospitals are braced for an overdose of cuteness from Monday (August 16).

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire Online Pet Show is a virtual event in aid of Northamptonshire Health Charity, the independent charity supporting local hospitals and community services across the county.

Charity fundraiser Rob Powell admitted: “Last year’s pet show provided so many of the cutest photos in existence, they must have melted the hearts of everyone who saw them.

Cuties Kolo and Oscar wowed the judges in 2020

“The event was so well-received by hospital staff as it was a welcome escape during the height of a challenging year with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It’s great the online pet show is returning again this year to raise smiles as well as money for our local NHS hospitals.”

There are 15 categories, from Cutest Baby to Golden Oldie; Handsome Boy, Pretty Girl and Best Lockdown Buddy. There’s even a category for your beloved pets who have passed as you can enter them for the Rainbow Bridge award.

Last year’s online show raised £1,000 for the Our Space room at Northampton General Hospital. This is a space offering 24/7 support for staff wellbeing that was initially set up thanks to funding from NHS Charities Together and local donors to the charity.

Two of last year's show winners

Money raised for Northamptonshire Health Charity from this year’s event will go towards projects that enhance patient care and support staff wellbeing across both Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital, which make up the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire group.

Entry into any of the classes is open to hospital staff, patients and members of the public. It costs £1 to enter a photo or video and all must be your own. It is one photo per pet per category and you can enter as many categories as you wish using different photos.

More details of all the categories can be found at the competition Facebook pagewhere the winners will be revealed on September 12.