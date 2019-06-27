Paid content - Kettering nurse abandons her specs for better vision

Experienced nurse Sue Saunders was struggling to read medication labels and found the tricky process of removing patients’ stitches to be visually challenging so decided radical action was needed.

Sue, 50, from Kettering, had a very high prescription and despite several visits to her optician to try different contact lenses for distance and reading, her vision was just not good enough. Nor did she want to return to jam-jar thick lenses in her glasses that she had been wearing since the age of nine.

She decided to explore laser eye surgery with Optimax –

“Contact lenses were no longer adequate and there was no way I was going back to thick glasses again. The assessment revealed that my vision was too poor for laser eye surgery as I am -9.00 dioptres in one eye and -10.00 dioptres in the other eye. But there was another option – multifocal replacement lenses which I decided to opt for after consultation with the eye surgeon.

“My eyes were operated on two days apart and I was so excited to be able to see naturally. I was a bit nervous but there was nothing to be afraid of - anyone should definitely go ahead and do it. I now have good vision at all distances and I don’t need reading glasses. This has given me so much freedom. It is wonderful to wake up and see well right away.”

Mr Ilango, Sue’s surgeon at Optimax in Leicester, explained –

“We perform thousands of these multifocal lens replacement operations each year and they are truly life changing for many people – especially those who are very short-sighted like Sue and who are also struggling with their near vision for reading.

“The operation to remove the body’s natural ageing lens can bring as much life enhancement as replacing a troublesome knee or hip joint, and winding the clock back to a more youthful function. In Sue’s case we were also able to correct some astigmatism which has led to even better vision. The fact that Sue’s natural lenses have been replaced means that she will now not develop cataracts as she gets older, so that is another advantage. This is certainly an operation which more and more people are opting for when they see the advantages.”

