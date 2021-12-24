Northamptonshire's NHS stars are celebrated for their lifesaving work in awards ceremony
A host of famous faces helped to announce the winners and celebrate successes
NHS staff across Northamptonshire were recognised for their achievements throughout 2021 in an awards ceremony last week.
NHS stars from across Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) were joined by an array of famous faces as they celebrated achievements from across the year at the NHFT annual staff awards ceremony on Thursday, December 16.
The Quality Awards ceremony took place virtually again this year, with colleagues across the trust joining the glitzy online event to the celebrate countless achievements and hard work from throughout the year.
Organisers claim the event was 'bigger and better than ever before' as colleagues from across the trust were able to tune in with their families and take part from across the county and beyond.
NHFT’s chief executive, Angela Hillery said: “Every single member of teamNHFT goes out of their way to make a difference for our communities.
"As a trust, we are committed to providing outstanding care, and it is so special to recognise the real stars of our local NHS at our annual staff awards.
“I am incredibly proud of all of our colleagues who were nominated, shortlisted and won an award. The stories which were shared are immensely moving and demonstrate the vital work of NHFT.
"I would like to thank the Northamptonshire Health Charity for sponsoring the awards ceremony, and all of the staff involved in delivering another brilliant virtual event.”
NHFT welcomed back television presenter Nick Hewer (Countdown, The Apprentice), who hosted the annual event for a second year running.
Nick was joined by a host of celebrities who announced our category winners, including William Roache (Coronation Street), Duncan James (Musician / Blue), Ben Fogle (TV Presenter) and Danny John Jules (Red Dwarf / Actor) to name a few.
The annual celebration, which is celebrating its seventh year, recognises community heroes - those who go above and beyond for their patients and continue to make a difference every day.
Consultant Psychologist, Dr Sunil Lad, provides mental health support to residents in secured services across Northamptonshire and beyond and received the accolade for NHFT Wellbeing Ambassador, recognising him as a champion for improving wellbeing for both staff and residents in prisons.
The Patient Choice award is decided by patients and service users who receive care from NHFT services.
Specialist Occupational Therapist in the ADHD Aspergers Team, Kerry Mabbott, was this year’s winner, recognising her commitment to providing outstanding and compassionate care to her patients. Kelly’s nomination demonstrated her approach to delivering holistic care, providing her patients with the skills and encouragement they need to make improvements in all aspects of their lives.
The trust wants to extend its thanks to the Northamptonshire Health Charity, who provided support and funding to allow this virtual event to go ahead. As well as VerseOne, Hempsons Legal and Pertemps Medical who sponsored their awards.
The full list of shortlisted stars and well-deserved winners can be viewed below:
NHFT Wellbeing Ambassador Award
Winner - Dr Sunil Lad, Consultant Psychologist, Secured Services
Highly Commended - Children’s Speech and Language Therapy Wellbeing Team
Change Maker Award – Jean Knight
Winner - Lisa Gilbey, Business and Strategy Directorate
Highly Commended – Emily Muir, Children’s Speech and Language Therapist
Quality Care Award
Winner - Gemma McGowen, Student Nurse
Highly Commended - Mac Jawad, Physiotherapist
Patient Choice
Winner - Kerry Mabbott, Specialist Occupational Therapist in the ADHD Aspergers Team
Highly Commended - Lauren Smith, Senior Diabetes Specialist Nurse
Inclusion Superhero
Winner - Calee Litteken, IAPT Talking Therapies Northants Counsellor
Highly Commended - Lee Johnson, Clinical Supervisor IAPT Talking Therapies Northants
Northamptonshire Health Charity – Best use of charity funding 2020/21
Winner - Work Shed at Berrywood Hospital
Highly Commended - Shed Sheeran, Welland Centre
Leadership Award
Winner - Nicola Hull, Senior Clinical Psychologist
Winner - Jen Holling, Business Partnerships and Programmes Assistant Director
Unsung Hero Award
Winner - NSTEP Countywide Admin team
Highly commended - Paula Tomkins and Mark Gosling, Transport team
Rising Star Award
Winner - Lynne Whytock, Deputy Head of Healthcare
Highly Commended - Caitlin Wilson, Apprentice Healthcare Assistant
Engagement and Involvement Award
Winner – Mental Health Support Teams in Schools
Highly Commended - Children’s Participation Team
Special Recognition Award
Winner - Maria O’Neil, Specialist Palliative Care Nurse
Winner – Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre
Clinical Team of the Year
Winner – Inspire Service
Highly Commended - Urgent Care and Assessment Team South
Non-clinical team of the Year
Winner - Referral Management Centre
Highly Commended - EPMA Project Team
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner - Lucy Bullen, Lead Nurse Children’s Learning Disability Services
Highly Commended - Marshal Mataya, Mental Health Practitioner, Integrated Response Hub
To find out more about the NHFT's Quality Awards, visit https://www.nhft.nhs.uk/qualityawards