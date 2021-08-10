Lakeside Healthcare boss resigns following long-running GP surgery row

Mr Harris, back in 2016, took Labour leadership candidaate Owen Smith on a tour of Lakeside, which was then in charge of the Urgent Care Centre, along with former Corby MP Andy Sawford and council leader Tom Beattie.

The chief executive of Corby' s Lakeside Healthcare has fallen on his sword following weeks of growing disquiet over a GP practice over the county border.

Lakeside, which runs Corby's biggest GP practice as well as Kettering's Headlands Surgery, Oundle Medical Practice and other surgeries in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire, has been under fire for months over its handling of the proposed closure of St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford. Lakeside bosses said patients should transfer to its second Stamford site, as reported by the Rutland and Stamford Mercury.

Angry patients launched a campaign to save their surgery and the Patient Participation Group announced it was to fold after it said bosses at Corby refused to 'engage on any level' with the group. Last week the CQC gave the Stamford surgery an inadequate report.

Now its CEO Professor Robert Harris, who has been in charge at Lakeside Healthcare for seven years, has announced his immediate retirement from the partnership and resignation from his chief executive role.

A statement from Dr Mike Richardson, Chair of Lakeside Healthcare Partnership, said: "Robert Harris recently formally notified the partnership of his intention to permanently retire from Lakeside Healthcare.

"On behalf of management board and the wider partnership, Dr Mike Richardson accepted Robert’s resignation as CEO and also his permanent retirement from the partnership.

"Robert has led Lakeside for over seven years. During that time Lakeside grew from a single practice in Corby, to the group that we are today. Along the way, the business expanded in patient, staff and partner numbers and developed into exciting new business areas, such as teaching, training, and clinical research.

"Robert’s drive and vision, working with the Lakeside Partnership team, enabled the ambitious Lakeside journey that we have all been on together to happen.

Prof Harris said: “It has been my great honour and privilege to lead Lakeside since 2014. Together we have achieved great things, not least how we have looked after our patients throughout the pandemic. I am extremely proud of everything that we have done as a group, and now look forward to the next stage of my life after Lakeside.”

Mike said: “I would like to thank Robert for all his hard work over the years and all Lakeside Healthcare Partners and staff wish Robert the very best for whatever the future holds for him.”