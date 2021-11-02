A cheque for £1,222 was presented to Northamptonshire Health Charity by Jeyes of Earls Barton to mark the first anniversary of its Northamptonshire Sauce charity cookbook.

Proceeds from A Taste of Jeyes's Northamptonshire Sauce have gone towards the charity's long-running fundraising campaign to build a new outdoor play area for the children's wards at Northampton General Hospital.

The cookbook was written by Anna Jeyes-Hulme in November last year, after the sauce launched the previous month, and copies flew out the door for special Christmas presents.

The Jeyes of Earls Barton team presents the £1,222 cheque to Northamptonshire Health Charity from proceeds of its Northamptonshire Sauce cookbook. (L-R) Michelle Leighton, Philippa Jeyes-Blackburn, David Jeyes, Georgina Jeyes and Anna Jeyes-Hulme

The dozens of recipes in the cookbook were all lovingly created, cooked and shared by family, friends, celebrities, award-winning chefs and food and drink venues from across Northamptonshire .