Improvements recognised at Kettering care home by inspectors

A Kettering care home which specialises in support for people with complex needs has been rated 'good' by care inspectors.

The Station Road care home is celebrating after being rated ‘good’ overall by the Care Quality Commission, after previous inspections presented challenges.

The care home specialises in residential support and accommodation for up to ten people with learning disabilities, autism or additional complex needs.

Operated by Consensus, Station Road met its previous criticisms head on and brought in a number of improvements to provide a safe, effective, caring and responsive service, care assessors said.

The watchdog said that the home showed it understood the prior concerns raised by the care watchdog related to the service and was able to provide assurances during the visit that, with the support of providers Consensus, had turned the service around.

Inspectors noted the service was "consistently managed and well-led", evidenced by its leaders and the culture they created in promoting high-quality, person-centred care.

The watchdog observed during their visit that relationships had been built between people and staff based on mutual trust and respect and were benefiting from relationships being improved with key stakeholders.

Inspectors observed that the people being cared for were relaxed and comfortable around the staff, who they knew well, while relatives told inspectors they had no reason to doubt the safety of their loved ones, with safeguarding systems and processes in place..

The report stated: “We observed the home to have a happy and relaxed atmosphere."

The watchdog spoke with relatives and support team members, including senior organisational colleagues, the registered manager and a health professional.

They noted that: “The home has a close relationship with the local university and supported student nurses to have placements at the home and were delighted to hear that relationships had been built with a local supermarket. The supermarket has advised they will transform the garden into a sensory garden to benefit people living at the home.”

Karen Parker-Farthing, the service manager for Station Road, said: “I am extremely proud that Consensus and our team evidenced that we have a strong, committed, supportive team who promote the continued improvement of people’s lives.

"We enable people to make choices and feel they have a great quality of life. We will continue to meet and work with professionals to improve areas of concern.

"Working together is the key and opening up discussions with everyone involved and we are extremely delighted that the inspector noted that people's outcomes were consistently good, and people's feedback confirmed this, rating us ‘good’ overall.”

Founded in 2005 and part of the Caring Homes Group, Consensus was established to provide specialist support and accommodation to adults with learning disabilities and complex needs.