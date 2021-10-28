Members of the public can now, for the first time ever, nominate staff at both Northampton and Kettering General Hospital to be recognised at the hospitals' Excellence Awards.

Both hospitals will be hosting the awards on Thursday, November 25 to celebrate and thank their staff and volunteers for the excellent care they have been providing to patients throughout the year.

Chief people officer for both hospitals - which together form the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group - Mark Smith, said: “It would be fantastic if the patients and families our colleagues serve were able help us recognise and celebrate our colleagues and volunteers’ unwavering commitment and hard work and dedication over the past 12 months, by getting involved in the nomination process for this year’s Excellence Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton General Hospital.

“This is your opportunity to show your appreciation for the individuals and teams who make a real difference in delivering care for our local communities.”

Patients, families and carers can nominate staff and volunteers for an award in a wide variety of categories, which differ slightly between the two hospitals.

Anyone who wants to make a nomination must do it by midnight on Wednesday, November 3 and can do it via each of the hospitals' websites by filling out a nomination form.

Hospital chief executive at KGH, Deborah Needham, added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has made it a very challenging year for us all and I am very proud of all that our colleagues have achieved.

Kettering General Hospital.

"We do amazing things every day and these awards provide a chance to celebrate those individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond people’s expectations.”

The award winners will receive trophies and their achievements will be celebrated across trust as well in on the hospitals' social media channels.

Hospital chief executive at NGH, Heidi Smoult, continued: “Our awards are one of the highlights of the hospital year and a chance for us all to see some of the amazing work staff and

volunteers undertake.

“It is a great opportunity for our organisations – and local people - to say a big thank you to those outstanding individuals and teams and give them the recognition they deserve, so they

feel truly valued for the excellent care they provide.”

To find out more about the award categories and ideas on how to deliver your nomination go to:

◾ Excellence Awards 2021 | Kettering General Hospital NHS (kgh.nhs.uk)

◾ Excellence Awards (northamptongeneral.nhs.uk)