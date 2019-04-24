Have your say on future of Rushden Memorial Clinic

Rushden residents are being urged to make their view heard over the future of the town’s Memorial Clinic.

Plans to convert and extend the existing building in Hayway to create 12 one and two-bedroom flats were submitted to East Northants Council last year.

But after the council failed to come to a decision the developer, Centennial Partners, lodged an appeal with government inspectors in an effort to get its plans approved.

Now Cllr Dorothy Maxwell, who represents Rushden’s Spencer ward, wants residents to send her their letters of objection in order to be able to present a strong case to the inspectors.

Rushden Memorial Clinic originally opened in January 1950 before it was replaced by the Nene Park Outpatients Clinic, in Irthlingborough, in 2011.

But residents are unhappy about the plans for a number of reasons, including the history surrounding the building.

Cllr Maxwell said: “Many residents during the Second World War contributed to the purchase of the clinic for local people and gave weekly sums to ensure that this happened to help returning service personnel and refugees from London.

“We would like to see this building being used again, but not altered externally, in order that it is retained as a memorial to all the people who gave money to create the clinic.

“Adding flat roofs, and creating 12 flats, like rabbit warrens, and changing the exterior, is not the way forward.”

Cllr Maxwell is urging people to have their say on the plans by sending their views to her at 99 Higham Road, Rushden, NN10 6DS.

She said: “The more letters we have, the better we are able to show the inspectors the strength of feeling about preserving the Memorial Clinic.”

More information about the plans can be found on the East Northants Council website.