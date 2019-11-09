Greenfields Primary wins Kettering Sports School of the Year 2019

Greenfields Primary School and Nursery won Kettering Sports School of the Year 2019 at an awards ceremony at Wicksteed Park

The school were crowned winners in a ceremony at Wicksteed Park on October 24.

Headteacher Sandra Appleby said: "I'm incredibly proud that our school has been recognised for the fantastic work that has been taking place.

"At Greenfields Primary School and Nursery we understand the importance that PE and school plays in developing all of our pupils both physically and mentally."

Greenfields Primary School and Nursery were up against five other local schools and had been shortlisted because of their diverse sports curriculum and extra-curricular opportunities.

The school has started offering new inclusive sports that are suitable for pupils with impairment, disability, or low self-esteem, such as boccia, handball, goalball, new age kurling, karate and fencing.

Boccia is a played from a wheelchair and is similar to bowls. Goalball is similar to handball but the ball has a bell in it and the game is played by visually impaired players or those wearing blackout goggles.

Greenfields has also developed a strong competitive spirit. Pupils in years five and six qualified for the inaugural David Ross Education Trust Primary Champions Day, run by the trust behind the school, in netball and football.

The years three and four hockey team represented Kettering at the level three School Games.

Some of the youngest pupils have been involved in competition too, with year one qualifying to represent the district at the new age kurling county finals.

The school have also been using exercise to promote health and well-being through a Get Active Day, where parents were also encouraged to get involved with Zumba sessions.

In the awards descriptions on the Kettering Council website, it says that Sports School of the Year recognises a school that has made a significant impact through PE and school sport.

The award is for schools that have used programmes like the School Games and Change 4 Life to make PE and sports part of the school's ethos.

The winning school must also hold the most recent School Games Mark, a government scheme that rewards schools for commitment to competition.

Greenfields were awarded a gold School Games Mark in July.