Expectant parents can get free guidance on caring for their child at roadshow in Kettering

Parents-to-be can get useful advice about caring for their newborns at a baby roadshow at Kettering General Hospital next week.

If previous attendance is a guide, hundreds of future mums and dads are expected to attend the latest Pregnancy and Baby Road Show at the hospital, in Rothwell Road, next Wednesday (June 5) between 6pm and 8pm.

The event is aimed at helping people prepare for their big day and learn more about caring for their baby.

Stands will include information on topics such as breast feeding, antenatal classes, physiotherapy, water births, hypnobirthing, pregnancy yoga relaxation classes, baby swimming, hearing screening, health visitors, first-aid for babies, photography and placental encapsulation.

The event is being hosted by the hospital’s midwifery advocates at The Hall@KGH recreation hall next to car park B at the main hospital site.

It is the 31st such event in the past 21 years and is being supported by health visitors, midwives who specialise in breast-feeding, Sure Start and antenatal midwives.

Show organiser and midwifery advocate Keeley Chambers said the free event is always well-received by parents-to-be from across north Northamptonshire.

She added: “The idea behind the roadshow is that it offers new and updated information, all in one place, about every aspect of preparing to have a baby and caring for a newborn infant.

“People will be able to find out about water births, home and hospital births, and what groups are available to support them after their baby has been born.

“Both new and more experienced parents always find the event very interesting and describe how it helps them to prepare for the big day.”

Concessionary £1 car parking is available in car park B with a ticket from the event, which is then redeemed at the car parking office in car park A.

The previous event was held in December 2018 when hundreds of parents-to-be attended to get a range of advice on all aspects of pregnancy and baby care.

For more information, phone 01536 492 000 or email enquiries@kgh.nhs.uk.