The 30 Covid law-breakers from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden convicted so far in September

Tough laws were imposed during the first part of this year

Thirty North Northamptonshire people who breached tough lockdown laws have been convicted of offences under the Health Protection Act so far in September.

Covid rates began to rise again at the end of 2020 so, to protect the NHS and save lives, the Government re-imposed strict rules for the first few months of 2021.

While most people from our county obeyed the regulations, others decided the laws didn't apply to them.

Since the beginning of pandemic, 677 people from across North Northants have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

The 29 law-breakers, whose offences took part between January and April this year, appeared before Northampton Magistrates on September 3 and September 7 and all were convicted using the single justice procedure.

Ionut Anghel, 23, of Shannon Court, Corby, was away from his home without lawful reason on February 27. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Gabriel Cornea, 27, of Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough, was found running a car wash which should have been closed on February 27. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Mihai-Liviu Diaconu, 20, of Park Road, Wellingborough, refused to wear a mask in the Swansgate Centre on March 24. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Scott Drain, 21, Speight Crescent, Kettering, failed to follow a lawful direction at Kettering Rugby Club on March 2. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Iasaiah Graham, 21, of Shelley Road, Wellingborough, took part in a gathering of more than two people in Northampton. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Kathrine Hope, 19, of East Carlton Park, East Carlton, took part in an illegal gathering in East Carton Park on February 28. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Gheorghe-Lucian Iach, 34, of Grimsby Close, Corby, took part in a gathering in Everest Lane, Corby, on February 5. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Robert Johnman, 52, of Northbrook, Corby, took part in a gathering in Everest Lane, Corby, on March 7. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Bartlomiej Krzepkowski, 24, of Occupation Road, Corby, took part in a gathering on February 28 at Connolly Court, Oakley Road. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Martin Laktos, 36, of Avondale Road, Kettering, took part in an illegal gathering at a house in Russell Street, Kettering, on February 5. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Peter Laktos, 34, of Avondale Road, Kettering, took part in an illegal gathering at a house in Russell Street, Kettering, on February 5. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Krzysztof Liberadzki, 34, of Kings Street, Kettering, was away from his home on February 18 without lawful reason. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Stephen Mann, 31, of Valley Walk, Kettering, took place in an illegal gathering at Weekley Wood Road, Kettering on March 28. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Kyle Martindale, 20, of Hooke Close, Corby, was away from his home without lawful reason on February 13. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Sean McCulloch, 31, of HMP Peterborough, took part in an illegal gathering at Northbrook, Corby, on February 16. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Valentin Popescu, 25, of Rockingham Mews, Corby, refused to wear a mask in Tesco, Oakley Road, Corby on March 5. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Rafal Wozniak, 40, of Kilnway, Wellingborough, refused to wear a facemask in a convenience store in Wellingborough on April 9. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Patricia Angus, 61, of Buccleuch Street, Kettering, refused to wear a facemask in B&M, Kettering, on February 27. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Dave Bicker, 24, of Midland Road, Thrapston, failed to comply with a prohibition notice at Southfields, Rushden, on January 19. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Igors Bikovs, 46, of Pickering Court, Corby, took part in a gathering of more than two people at Landseer Court, Corby, on March 3. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Jamie Buckland, 31, of Tennyson Road, Rothwell, failed to wear a facemask at Jamie's Butcher's in Kettering on March 31. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Ivascu Costel, 46, of Sackville Street, Kettering, took part in an illegal gathering at Durban Road, Kettering, on January 31. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Zak Crockford, 24, of Union Street, Kettering, took part in an illegal gathering in a field off the A14 slip road at Cold Ashby on January 31. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Ivan Da Silva, 19, of Sutherland Road, Corby, took place in an illegal gathering at Blake Road, Corby, on February 5. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Rafal Dadal, 30, of Fuller Street, Kettering, was caught staying in a room with two or more people in Kettering on February 13. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Demi Darby, 26, of Franklin Fields, Corby, was caught taking party in an illegal gathering at Northbrook, Corby, on February 16. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Kristy Darby, 32, of Babbage Crescent, Corby, was caught taking part in an illegal gathering at Northbrook, Corby, on February 16. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Georgia Fox, 23, of Grangeway, Rushden, was caught taking part in an illegal gathering at the Royal Hotel, Kettering, on February 11. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Costinel Galden, 19, of Durban Road, Kettering, took part in an illegal gathering at his home address on January 31. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.