Sixteen and 17-year-olds in Northamptonshire are being urged to protect themselves and their loved ones by taking up their offer of the coronavirus vaccine.

Teenagers can either visit a drop-in clinic, book an appointment online or call 119 if they are within three months of their 18th birthday, or wait to be contacted by their GP practice.

Drop-in sessions for people aged 16 and over are being held at several locations around Northamptonshire over the coming days, including in Brackley, Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden, Towcester and Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixteen and 17-year-olds in Northamptonshire can now get the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images

Chris Pallot, the director of Northamptonshire’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “Over the past few weeks we’ve been pleased to welcome thousands of 16 and 17-year-olds to get vaccinated at local drop-in clinics or via their GP practices – and there are plenty more opportunities to grab a jab in Northamptonshire over the coming days.

“It’s really important to take up your offer of the vaccine, not just to protect yourself from coronavirus but for the sake of your loved-ones as well.

"Although the virus is usually mild in teenagers, some young people have become very ill from coronavirus and the vaccine is proven to be highly effective at preventing hospitalisation.

“Young people can also carry coronavirus without developing symptoms which means they can easily pass it on to family and friends – but evidence shows that one dose of the vaccine can reduce transmission by up to half.”

All drop-in sessions for people aged 16 above are also offering second vaccine doses to anyone who had their first jab at least eight weeks previously.

Second doses must be of the same vaccine type as the first, and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in clinic.

The Covid-19 vaccination centre in Moulton Park continues to offer daily drop-ins from 8am to 6.30pm for people aged 18 and over and those who had a first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago.