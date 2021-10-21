Here's where you can grab a booster jab in Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and Towcester

Covid-19 booster jabs are being made available at drop-in clinics across Northamptonshire in a bid to speed up delivery.

Those over 50 or clinically vulnerable who had their second jab more than six months ago can now choose to visit centres in Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and Towcester from Saturday (October 23) rather than book appointments online or wait for their local GPs.

But only those who have been contacted by the NHS offering the booster jabs can drop in.

Several vaccination centres will offer drop-in sessions for booster jabs from this weekend.

Around 30million people across the UK will eventually qualify for a booster jab but latest NHS data shows just four million received one in the first four weeks since the rollout began.

NHS England Chief Executive, Amanda Pritchard, told MPs this week: “There is no delay in sending out invitations. People are coming forward for boosters but they are not coming forward as quickly when they receive their invitation as we saw for the first jabs.”

Drop-in clinics will continue to offer first and second jabs for over-16s in the county.

Chris Pallot, Northamptonshire Covid-19 Vaccination Programme director, said: “Getting your Covid-19 vaccination booster is the best way to keep protecting yourself and others from Coronavirus.

“Eligible people are receiving letters and text messages with details of how to book and most frontline health and care workers will be able to access their booster via their employer.

"It is important that you wait for this invitation before attempting to get your booster dose.

“We’re continuing to ensure that getting your first, second or booster dose is a simple and flexible process, with drop-in sessions taking place widely and regularly in our local area.