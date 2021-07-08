A pop-up vaccination centre will be parked in Northampton town centre on Saturday as part of the last push to grab a jab.

Health chiefs are targeting around 150,000 people in the county yet to take up offers of a first Covid-19 vaccination dose ahead of the July 19 target date for easing of restrictions.

Anyone aged 18 and over will be able to pop in while they shop anytime between 9am to 5pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is in addition to a host of other sites county-wide where people can drop in for a first or second dose of vaccine without needing to book an appointment.

Director of Northamptonshire vaccination programme, Chris Pallot, said: “As we enter the final stretch of our journey to ensure every adult has the opportunity to get vaccinated, we’re making it easier than ever before for people to Grab a Jab in a way that works best for them.

“As well as our pop-up clinic in Northampton town centre, we’ve extended the availability of drop-ins at the Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park to all day, every day – and there are many other locations around the county where you can get a first or second dose without an appointment.

“Just check the availability and eligibility at the site of your choice and pop along whenever suits you best during opening hours.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will off Covid jabs with no appointments needed in Northampton's Market Square all day Saturday

"Not only does vaccination give us the best possible protection against coronavirus but it’s very much the key to a return back to normal life, so I’d strongly urge anyone who’s not yet taken up the offer to do so as soon as they possibly can.”

Boris Johnson made his announcement that face masks and social distancing can be scrapped on Freedom Day thanks to the success of the vaccine rollout weakening the link between the virus and hospitalisations.

But the Prime Minister warned the move would see a rise in cases and that "we must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from Covid".

The number of people testing positive in Northamptonshire during the last week rose to 1,200 yesterday (Wednesday), compared to 581 during the previous seven days.

Pop-up clinics are being used to boost uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine before restrictions are lifted

NHS England also confirmed a Covid patient sadly died at Kettering General Hospital on Sunday.

The Market Square site will operate from 9am to 5pm on Saturday offering first doses for all those aged 18-and-over and second doses for anyone who had first a Pfizer jab on or before 15 May 2021.

The town centre pop-up is one of six locations in and around Northampton offering extra no-appointment-necessary jabs from today until Sunday.

The county vaccination centre at Moulton Park already runs drop-ins 8am to 7.30pm seven days a week. The other sites are at:

■ Kings Heath Centre

■ Moulton Community Centre

■ Northampton & District Indoor Bowling Association, Kingsthorpe

■ Regent Pharmacy, Regent Square

■ Weston Favell Primary Care Centre, Billing Brook Road

Three more sites are operating at Wellingborough’s Pravasi Mandal Centre, Brackley Medical Centre and Greens Norton Community Centre.

Different sites are targeted at different age groups using different Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines operating at different times so check HERE before you travel.

You will also need to have your NHS number if you have one, which you can find easily online HERE.