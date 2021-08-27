People in Northamptonshire are being urged to 'be kind and bear others in mind' as the country returns to a more normal way of life after the coronavirus lockdowns.

While there are very few restrictions remaining for most, the number of Covid-19 cases rose by two percent in the last week compared to the previous seven days.

So North and West Northamptonshire councils have launched a campaign to help the public understand when and where to be more cautious to protect themselves and those around them.

North and West Northamptonshire councils' joint director of public health, Lucy Wightman

Lucy Wightman, joint director of public health at the councils, said: "For some, the relaxing of restrictions brings greater risk to the health of themselves and their family, especially as we approach the autumn period.

"Please continue to take up the offer of vaccinations, to take twice weekly lateral flow device tests and to act with caution when around those who are vulnerable.

"Let’s get back to normal safely, be kind, and bear others in mind.”

The campaign asks people to consider how the risk of Covid-19 transmission increases when meeting indoors and when meeting with larger numbers of people.

Plus it highlights the 'gold standard' of protection: receiving both vaccines, taking regular lateral flow device tests and adopting additional measures when in crowded indoor spaces or when meeting with those who are vulnerable.

Additionally, the public are being urged to be considerate when visiting small business premises by wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly.

A new poster has been produced entitled, 'Just one exposure, could lead us to closure', which highlights the impact of Covid-19 on small businesses who rely on just one or two

staff members.

Ms Wightman said: “As we enter the last week of the school holidays and prepare to send our children back to school or off to further or higher education, we are all hoping for a safe return without the disruptions to education that we had over the last 18 months.

“It is important to acknowledge that since the easing of restrictions, not only have Covid-19 cases increased, but also the transmission of other illnesses such as the norovirus and the common cold.

"It is normal to see an increase in these illnesses when children return to education and I would urge families to continue to carry out regular lateral flow device testing as best practice, to be sure that any Covid-19 cases are detected and that infected individuals can isolate to protect those who may be more vulnerable.

“Some of those aged 16-17 returning to education will now have been offered the Covid-19 vaccination, which I would continue to urge you to take up, when offered.

"Two doses of the vaccine offers the best protection from the virus, it reduces your risk of contracting the virus, and if you were still to contract the virus, it reduces your risk of becoming seriously unwell, or passing it on to others."

The number of people in hospital with Covid in Northamptonshire has gone up by 39 percent since last week, with 57 patients recorded on August 24.

In the most recent week, Northamptonshire saw a decrease in the number of deaths when compared to the previous seven days.